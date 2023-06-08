Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -175.84% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 24.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $4.91, putting it -175.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $3.63B, with an average of 25.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9000 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.66%, and 29.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.33%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 202.24 million shares and set a 11.05 days time to cover.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are -1.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.28% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.00% this quarter before jumping 80.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $71.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $144.62 million and $66.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.50% before dropping -0.80% in the following quarter.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.73% of the shares at 81.21% float percentage. In total, 73.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 242.87 million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 164.76 million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $219.13 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 106.64 million shares. This is just over 6.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.62 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 62.0 million.