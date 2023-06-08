Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.84, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GNW share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -9.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $2.66B, with an average of 2.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and 11.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.30%. Short interest in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw shorts transact 14.85 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying a decrease of -6.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNW has been trading 5.82% off suggested target high and 5.82% from its likely low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.40% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.88 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -30.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genworth Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial Inc. insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.76% of the shares at 84.02% float percentage. In total, 82.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 72.71 million shares (or 15.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $424.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.01 million shares, or about 12.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $338.8 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 31.04 million shares. This is just over 6.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.01 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 87.67 million.