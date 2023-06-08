Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $6.48, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The YMM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $10.18, putting it -57.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.58. The company has a valuation of $6.85B, with an average of 6.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YMM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.84 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 10.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.00%. Short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw shorts transact 35.75 million shares and set a 5.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.39, implying an increase of 91.73% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $56.24 and $106.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YMM has been trading -1540.74% off suggested target high and -767.9% from its likely low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $284 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $309.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $249.33 million and $254.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.90% before jumping 21.60% in the following quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)â€™s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.96% of the shares at 48.99% float percentage. In total, 48.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by All-Stars Investment Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44.13 million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management Llc with 43.81 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $333.36 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 30.76 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $246.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.23 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 104.3 million.