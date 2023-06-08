Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Wednesday – Up 66.24% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s traded shares stood at 5.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.14, to imply an increase of 9.41% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The FRZA share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -377.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $33.44M, with an average of 14.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) trade information

After registering a 9.41% upside in the last session, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.63 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 9.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 149.23%, and 153.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.31%. Short interest in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) saw shorts transact 31380.0 shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) estimates and forecasts

FRZA Dividends

Forza X1 Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Forza X1 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s Major holders

Forza X1 Inc. insiders hold 85.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.76% of the shares at 5.31% float percentage. In total, 0.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17000.0 shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20910.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 16600.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $20418.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 3639.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5058.0