Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Up 5.56% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -20.87% – Here’s What To Do Now

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -26.19% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $1.27, putting it -605.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $32.29M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 935.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a -26.19% downside in the latest session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2480 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -26.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.54%, and -10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.87%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGC has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -455.56% from its likely low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flora Growth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are -62.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.65% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.66 million.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 15.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.99% of the shares at 15.31% float percentage. In total, 12.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 5.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.32 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 3.32 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20412.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3753.0.