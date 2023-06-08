eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) Stock Has Gained 138.89% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s traded shares stood at 7.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply a decrease of -7.19% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The EFTR share’s 52-week high remains $1.99, putting it -54.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $49.06M, with an average of 8.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EFTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

After registering a -7.19% downside in the last session, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.71%, and 138.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 201.68%. Short interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) saw shorts transact 77180.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.38, implying an increase of 82.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EFTR has been trading -675.19% off suggested target high and -326.36% from its likely low.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) shares are 199.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.82% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.60% this quarter before jumping 21.70% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.01 million and $867k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.03% of the shares at 69.53% float percentage. In total, 64.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SR One Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 16.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 4.82 million shares, or about 11.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 50274.0.