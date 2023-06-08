Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.15

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares stood at 6.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CRKN share’s 52-week high remains $1.36, putting it -806.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $7.65M, with an average of 5.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRKN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1950 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.79%, and 3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.19%. Short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw shorts transact 2.41 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRKN has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares are -17.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.41% against 34.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. insiders hold 22.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.73% of the shares at 10.03% float percentage. In total, 7.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 92316.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $13247.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 72292.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18485.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10703.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 2736.0.