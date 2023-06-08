Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Could See A -37.03% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares stood at 7.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.15, to imply an increase of 3.38% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The CRBG share’s 52-week high remains $23.50, putting it -37.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.01. The company has a valuation of $10.18B, with an average of 2.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRBG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.94.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

After registering a 3.38% upside in the latest session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.16 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.35%, and 2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.51%. Short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) saw shorts transact 5.69 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 31.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRBG has been trading -86.59% off suggested target high and -28.28% from its likely low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corebridge Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares are -16.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.84% against 10.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.75 billion.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corebridge Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 5.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Corebridge Financial Inc. insiders hold 77.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.52% of the shares at 110.03% float percentage. In total, 24.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 63.85 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.73 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $299.98 million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 75.69 million.