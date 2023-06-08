Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Is Worth A Gamble At $6.94

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 9.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.94, to imply an increase of 10.51% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $9.21, putting it -32.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.86. The company has a valuation of $2.52B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a 10.51% upside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.30 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 10.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.75%, and 12.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.92%. Short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw shorts transact 3.86 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are -9.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.38% against 19.00%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.93% of the shares at 44.22% float percentage. In total, 43.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 5.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd with 10.5 million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $73.41 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 6.21 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 28.03 million.