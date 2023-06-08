Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Stock?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.18, to imply a decrease of -2.25% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The BOWL share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -43.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.71. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BOWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the last session, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.27 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.28%, and -14.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.64%. Short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) saw shorts transact 14.09 million shares and set a 11.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.55, implying an increase of 40.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOWL has been trading -105.25% off suggested target high and -39.57% from its likely low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bowlero Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are -11.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -175.00% against 16.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 113.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $244.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $249.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $267.72 million and $223.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.60% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bowlero Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders hold 5.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.94% of the shares at 104.75% float percentage. In total, 98.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atairos Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 56.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.67 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $163.88 million.

We also have Fidelity Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Value Fund holds roughly 2.51 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 31.28 million.