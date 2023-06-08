Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Stock?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares stood at 3.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -20.09% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ALLR share’s 52-week high remains $105.00, putting it -55163.16% down since that peak but still an impressive -15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $3.43M, with an average of 1.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$7.72.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

After registering a -20.09% downside in the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2799 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -20.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.03%, and -56.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.18%. Short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 97.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLR has been trading -4110.53% off suggested target high and -4110.53% from its likely low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 57.60% this quarter before jumping 68.20% for the next one.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.07% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1274.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2140.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 1400.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2352.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 571.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5871.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 322.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2084.0.