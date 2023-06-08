Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) -37.6% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.93, to imply a decrease of -8.40% or -$1.92 in intraday trading. The BLBD share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -37.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.14. The company has a valuation of $649.46M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 265.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) trade information

After registering a -8.40% downside in the last session, Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.14 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -8.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.47%, and 5.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.42%. Short interest in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.67, implying an increase of 29.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLBD has been trading -62.45% off suggested target high and -24.22% from its likely low.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Bird Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares are 67.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 146.96% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 377.80% this quarter before jumping 151.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $285 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $206.08 million and $257.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.30% before jumping 13.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 147.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

BLBD Dividends

Blue Bird Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Bird Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Major holders

Blue Bird Corporation insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.85% of the shares at 92.53% float percentage. In total, 90.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Securities LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 29.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $194.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with 4.69 million shares, or about 14.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $95.77 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 3.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 5.11 million.