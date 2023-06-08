Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Down -66.20% Year-To-Date

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ASST share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -481.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $16.74M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the latest session, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, dropping -3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.20%, and 29.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.20%. Short interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) saw shorts transact 57000.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asset Entities Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Asset Entities Inc. insiders hold 33.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27880.0 shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36244.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 16990.0 shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22087.0.