Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Added 8.89 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $98.23, to imply an increase of 2.23% or $2.14 in intraday trading. The APTV share’s 52-week high remains $124.88, putting it -27.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77.96. The company has a valuation of $25.03B, with an average of 2.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aptiv PLC (APTV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give APTV a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

After registering a 2.23% upside in the latest session, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.38 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.89%, and 5.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.48%. Short interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw shorts transact 50250.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $124.52, implying an increase of 21.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTV has been trading -52.7% off suggested target high and 17.54% from its likely low.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptiv PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aptiv PLC (APTV) shares are -1.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.10% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 345.50% this quarter before falling -10.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $4.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.06 billion and $4.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.40% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 0.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.70% annually.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptiv PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

Aptiv PLC insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.00% of the shares at 99.42% float percentage. In total, 99.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 30.06 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.73 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptiv PLC (APTV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.23 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $808.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.31 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 619.52 million.