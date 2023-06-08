Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 10.55% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ALYA share’s 52-week high remains $2.74, putting it -37.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $220.30M, with an average of 7960.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) trade information

After registering a 10.55% upside in the latest session, Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2500 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 10.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.69%, and 8.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.66%. Short interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw shorts transact 5530.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.65, implying an increase of 24.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.42 and $3.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALYA has been trading -56.78% off suggested target high and -21.61% from its likely low.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alithya Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) shares are 22.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 19.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $252.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $252.61 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 38.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ALYA Dividends

Alithya Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alithya Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Major holders

Alithya Group Inc. insiders hold 22.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.48% of the shares at 79.15% float percentage. In total, 61.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Claret Asset Management Corp. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 2.13 million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.3 million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 1.44 million.