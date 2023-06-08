After This Week’s 26.01% Gain In Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER), We Just Learned Something New

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares stood at 61161.0 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply an increase of 8.99% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ACER share’s 52-week high remains $4.56, putting it -318.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $23.49M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 335.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACER a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

After registering a 8.99% upside in the latest session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.01%, and 43.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.58%. Short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 5.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 90.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACER has been trading -1000.92% off suggested target high and -817.43% from its likely low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acer Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are -33.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.50% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.10% this quarter before jumping 35.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $550k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 million.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 14.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.84% of the shares at 37.15% float percentage. In total, 31.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 9.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.2 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59740.0, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 58043.0.