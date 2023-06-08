4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Is Worth A Gamble At $20.83

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.83, to imply an increase of 14.01% or $2.56 in intraday trading. The FDMT share’s 52-week high remains $26.49, putting it -27.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.32. The company has a valuation of $742.13M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FDMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

After registering a 14.01% upside in the latest session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.17 this Wednesday, 06/07/23, jumping 14.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.21%, and 20.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.21%. Short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw shorts transact 2.97 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.86, implying an increase of 47.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FDMT has been trading -202.45% off suggested target high and -10.42% from its likely low.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares are -4.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.52% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.20% this quarter before jumping 2.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $960k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $990k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $162k and $500k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 492.60% before jumping 98.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -29.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.50% annually.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.16% of the shares at 95.49% float percentage. In total, 86.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 3.94 million shares, or about 11.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $80.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 13.45 million.