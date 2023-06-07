Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 5.69 million Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.58 changed hands at $1.09 or 16.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.30M. ZURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.38% off its 52-week high of $37.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.87, which suggests the last value was 35.75% up since then. When we look at Zura Bio Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.62K.

Analysts gave the Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZURA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zura Bio Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Instantly ZURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 16.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.76%, with the 5-day performance at 39.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) is 46.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZURA’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Zura Bio Limited earnings to decrease by -48.20%.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.08% of Zura Bio Limited shares while 57.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 197.43%. There are 57.10% institutions holding the Zura Bio Limited stock share, with Sona Asset Management (US) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 24480.0 ZURA shares worth $0.37 million.