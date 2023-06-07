WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.47M. WIMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -124.53% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 47.17% up since then. When we look at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.44K.

Analysts gave the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WIMI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.83%, with the 5-day performance at 14.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 1.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WIMI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -560.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -560.38% for it to hit the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.00%.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares while 11.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.35%. There are 11.35% institutions holding the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million WIMI shares worth $0.35 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. With 28988.0 shares estimated at $30437.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 27292.0 shares worth around $28656.0.