Will Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.59 changing hands around $1.03 or 8.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $197.95M. RRGB’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.41% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.35, which suggests the last value was 60.63% up since then. When we look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.01K.

Analysts gave the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RRGB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

Instantly RRGB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.79 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 143.55%, with the 5-day performance at 7.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is 9.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RRGB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.72% over the past 6 months, a 53.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $295.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $288.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.09 million and $282.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

RRGB Dividends

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares while 66.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.33%. There are 66.01% institutions holding the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million RRGB shares worth $15.7 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 1.12 million shares worth $15.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $20.86 million under it, the former controlled 9.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.67% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $7.99 million.