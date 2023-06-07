Why To Invest In AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 19.24 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.12 or 64.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.54M. AGRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -803.23% off its 52-week high of $2.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 54.84% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.84K.

Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 64.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.28%, with the 5-day performance at -21.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -46.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -545.16% for it to hit the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.30% over the past 6 months, a -125.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. earnings to decrease by -7.70%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.81% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares while 6.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.00%. There are 6.14% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock share, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 65534.0 AGRI shares worth $45474.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 64214.0 shares worth $44558.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 17646.0 shares estimated at $19410.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.