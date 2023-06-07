Why Should You Invest In Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.88 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $316.76M. DAKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.45% off its 52-week high of $6.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 78.78% up since then. When we look at Daktronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.50K.

Analysts gave the Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Daktronics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

With action 9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 143.98%, with the 5-day performance at 9.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is 35.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAKT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Daktronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $188.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.56 million and $162.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Daktronics Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 07 and June 12.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.60% of Daktronics Inc. shares while 43.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.49%. There are 43.26% institutions holding the Daktronics Inc. stock share, with Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million DAKT shares worth $18.94 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 2.24 million shares worth $15.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F. With 1.33 million shares estimated at $9.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $5.62 million.