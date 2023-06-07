Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Lose -0.13%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.70 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $519.13M. WEAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.16% off its 52-week high of $8.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 62.21% up since then. When we look at Weave Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.63K.

Analysts gave the Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WEAV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weave Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Weave Communications, Inc.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

Instantly WEAV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.02 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.12%, with the 5-day performance at 3.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) is 45.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEAV’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 2.6% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weave Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 94.94% over the past 6 months, a 47.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Weave Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 10.40%.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.37% of Weave Communications Inc. shares while 78.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.75%. There are 78.30% institutions holding the Weave Communications Inc. stock share, with Crosslink Capital Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.37% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million WEAV shares worth $47.66 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.34% or 7.57 million shares worth $37.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $5.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $3.86 million.