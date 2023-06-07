Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $133.95 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.48 million Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $16.43 changed hands at $0.59 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.75B. VIPS’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.49% off its 52-week high of $16.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.36, which suggests the last value was 61.29% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.50 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.45%, with the 5-day performance at 11.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 10.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIPS’s forecast low is $97.99 with $133.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -715.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -496.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.37% over the past 6 months, a 25.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will rise 29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.41 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 45.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.22% per year.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 76.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.99%. There are 76.64% institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 27.11 million VIPS shares worth $411.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 15.4 million shares worth $233.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund. With 14.48 million shares estimated at $197.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 13.67 million shares worth around $186.52 million.