Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.65. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $111.97 changing hands around $2.7 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.30B. VLOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -34.31% off its 52-week high of $150.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $96.93, which suggests the last value was 13.43% up since then. When we look at Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 112.16 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.48% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 4.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Valero Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -7.43% over the past 6 months, a -22.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -26.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valero Energy Corporation will fall -53.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.95 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $36.56 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.64 billion and $43.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Valero Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -24.60%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31. The 3.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Valero Energy Corporation shares while 83.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.22%. There are 83.76% institutions holding the Valero Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.80% of the shares, roughly 35.43 million VLO shares worth $4.95 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 33.26 million shares worth $4.64 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 11.72 million shares estimated at $1.49 billion under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 11.25 million shares worth around $1.48 billion.