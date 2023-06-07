United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.6 million United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.67 changed hands at -$5.9 or -21.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57B. UNFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -128.7% off its 52-week high of $49.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.07, which suggests the last value was -1.85% down since then. When we look at United Natural Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.15K.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Instantly UNFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.76 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -21.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.01%, with the 5-day performance at -18.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is -19.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Natural Foods Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.67% over the past 6 months, a -31.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Natural Foods Inc. will fall -38.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.51 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that United Natural Foods Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $7.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.24 billion and $7.27 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for United Natural Foods Inc. earnings to increase by 70.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.11% per year.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 07.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares while 94.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.25%. There are 94.52% institutions holding the United Natural Foods Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.61% of the shares, roughly 9.87 million UNFI shares worth $259.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.20% or 7.25 million shares worth $190.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.43 million shares estimated at $180.28 million under it, the former controlled 7.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $71.41 million.