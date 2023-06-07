Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -110.73% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.61 changing hands around $0.4 or 18.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $220.20M. CURV’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.62% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 21.46% up since then. When we look at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.85K.

Analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CURV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Instantly CURV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 18.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.88%, with the 5-day performance at 14.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is -31.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CURV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Torrid Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.34% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Torrid Holdings Inc. will fall -47.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $309 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Torrid Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $333.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $328.41 million and $340.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 129.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 276.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 07.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.73% of Torrid Holdings Inc. shares while 82.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.07%. There are 82.96% institutions holding the Torrid Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sycamore Partners Management, L.P the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 79.32% of the shares, roughly 82.35 million CURV shares worth $227.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.87 million shares worth $2.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.01 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.42 million.