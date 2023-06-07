ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.05 changed hands at -$0.2 or -8.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.62M. TDUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.2% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 64.39% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.43 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -8.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -34.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.31 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.47% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThredUp Inc. will rise 20.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.14 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $82.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.42 million and $65.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 86.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.39%. There are 86.88% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million TDUP shares worth $20.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 7.81 million shares worth $19.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $10.56 million under it, the former controlled 11.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd held about 4.24% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $5.19 million.