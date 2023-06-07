The Most Interesting Shares Today: Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.04 or -12.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.71M. SFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -5260.0% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SFR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Instantly SFR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -12.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.04%, with the 5-day performance at -8.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is -51.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.11 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Appreciate Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 358.30%.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares while 19.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.61%. There are 19.47% institutions holding the Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.23% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million SFR shares worth $0.78 million.

Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.98% or 3.07 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fd. With 12250.0 shares estimated at $3093.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Series Portfolios Tr-Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fd held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 547.0 shares worth around $138.0.