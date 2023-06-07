Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.08. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $42.98 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.95B. TECKâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -14.8% off its 52-week high of $49.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.47, which suggests the last value was 43.07% up since then. When we look at Teck Resources Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TECK as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teck Resources Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.53 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.56% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.81%, with the 5-day performance at 10.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is -2.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teck Resources Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 19.98% over the past 6 months, a -31.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teck Resources Limited will fall -52.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.03 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Teck Resources Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.59 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.34 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Teck Resources Limited earnings to increase by 32.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.03% per year.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27. The 0.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Teck Resources Limited shares while 75.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.14%. There are 75.93% institutions holding the Teck Resources Limited stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.40% of the shares, roughly 27.69 million TECK shares worth $1.01 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 20.31 million shares worth $741.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 19.44 million shares estimated at $735.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 5.89 million shares worth around $254.91 million.