Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of The Lion Electric Company

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.13 changing hands around $0.05 or 2.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $453.13M. LEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -165.73% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 21.13% up since then. When we look at The Lion Electric Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.39K.

Analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LEV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Lion Electric Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.21 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.69%, with the 5-day performance at 12.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEV’s forecast low is $1.90 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.8% for it to hit the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Lion Electric Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.30% over the past 6 months, a -46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 111.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Lion Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $80.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for The Lion Electric Company earnings to increase by 133.20%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.58% of The Lion Electric Company shares while 8.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.36%. There are 8.76% institutions holding the The Lion Electric Company stock share, with Power Corp of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 34.48% of the shares, roughly 77.14 million LEV shares worth $143.49 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 5.2 million shares worth $9.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 5.12 million shares estimated at $9.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $2.44 million.