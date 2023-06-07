Stock Performance Of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $21.04 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.75B. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.92% off its 52-week high of $24.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 85.08% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IMVT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immunovant Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.35 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.54%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 9.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMVT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.32% over the past 6 months, a -2.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Immunovant Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.00%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.66% of Immunovant Inc. shares while 43.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.14%. There are 43.88% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 7.43 million IMVT shares worth $115.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 5.14 million shares worth $79.78 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $65.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $34.2 million.