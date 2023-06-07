STLA Stock Forecast 2023: Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Is Weak With A -131.44% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.54 million Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.03 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.50B. STLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.34% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.37, which suggests the last value was 29.07% up since then. When we look at Stellantis N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Analysts gave the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended STLA as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stellantis N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.02 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.90%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is -2.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STLA’s forecast low is $17.91 with $37.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stellantis N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.12% over the past 6 months, a -12.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.11% of Stellantis N.V. shares while 49.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.04%. There are 49.36% institutions holding the Stellantis N.V. stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 192.7 million STLA shares worth $3.51 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 97.98 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 27.96 million shares estimated at $397.02 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 26.73 million shares worth around $420.14 million.