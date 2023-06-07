Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 5.31 million Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $27.87 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.85B. SPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.32% off its 52-week high of $38.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.14, which suggests the last value was 24.15% up since then. When we look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SPR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.57 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.84%, with the 5-day performance at 8.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 13.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPR’s forecast low is $25.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.72% over the past 6 months, a 39.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. will rise 52.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.50%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders