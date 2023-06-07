Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 11.75 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.07 or -20.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.05M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1558.33% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sono Group N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -20.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.37%, with the 5-day performance at 40.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -7.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEV’s forecast low is $0.83 with $3.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1479.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -245.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.17 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million SEV shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $46212.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.