Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Lose -2.07%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.59 changed hands at -$1.07 or -2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.93B. SMAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.81% off its 52-week high of $52.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.09, which suggests the last value was 50.41% up since then. When we look at Smartsheet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SMAR as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smartsheet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Instantly SMAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 52.81 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is 26.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMAR’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smartsheet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.53% over the past 6 months, a 259.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smartsheet Inc. will rise 144.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 170.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.07 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Smartsheet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $230.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.31 million and $186.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Smartsheet Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.70%.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 07.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Smartsheet Inc. shares while 90.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.79%. There are 90.86% institutions holding the Smartsheet Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 14.59 million SMAR shares worth $740.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 12.52 million shares worth $635.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 7.65 million shares estimated at $388.36 million under it, the former controlled 5.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $192.27 million.