Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 5.28 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $90.72 changed hands at $3.12 or 3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.39B. RCL’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.11% off its 52-week high of $87.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.09, which suggests the last value was 65.73% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RCL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 90.96 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.53%, with the 5-day performance at 13.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is 19.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCL’s forecast low is $70.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.93% over the past 6 months, a 162.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will rise 173.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 992.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.4 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.18 billion and $2.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings to increase by 59.50%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.21% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 74.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.19%. There are 74.81% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.23% of the shares, roughly 28.72 million RCL shares worth $1.88 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 28.63 million shares worth $1.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 19.97 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 7.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 6.41% of the shares, roughly 16.39 million shares worth around $1.07 billion.