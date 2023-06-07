Performance Report And Forecasts For PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE)

In the latest trading session, 1.64 million PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.19 or -42.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30M. PTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -996.0% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was -40.0% down since then. When we look at PolarityTE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.03K.

Analysts gave the PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PTE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PolarityTE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Instantly PTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -42.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.07%, with the 5-day performance at -32.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is -44.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTE’s forecast low is $0.80 with $0.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -220.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -220.0% for it to hit the projected low.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PolarityTE Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.08% over the past 6 months, a 33.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.70%. The 2023 estimates are for PolarityTE Inc. earnings to increase by 87.90%.

PTE Dividends

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.43% of PolarityTE Inc. shares while 9.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.72%. There are 9.39% institutions holding the PolarityTE Inc. stock share, with LPL Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million PTE shares worth $0.15 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 75622.0 shares worth $38113.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 31876.0 shares estimated at $20881.0 under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 13841.0 shares worth around $10553.0.