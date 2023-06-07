PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (NASDAQ: PDSB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.51 million PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $6.24 changed hands at -$0.29 or -4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.18M. PDSB’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.75% off its 52-week high of $13.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 53.69% up since then. When we look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.78K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.27 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.73%, with the 5-day performance at -26.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is -4.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.91 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDS Biotechnology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.20% over the past 6 months, a -4.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDS Biotechnology Corporation will fall -70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.20%. The 2023 estimates are for PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings to decrease by -116.10%.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.49% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares while 22.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.46%. There are 22.40% institutions holding the PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.21% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million PDSB shares worth $7.99 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 0.6 million shares worth $3.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $9.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $4.77 million.