Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 3.69% Incline

In the last trading session, 5.45 million Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $31.47 changed hands at $1.12 or 3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.49B. OPCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.98% off its 52-week high of $35.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.23, which suggests the last value was 23.01% up since then. When we look at Option Care Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPCH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Option Care Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Instantly OPCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.52 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.59%, with the 5-day performance at 15.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 12.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Option Care Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.31% over the past 6 months, a 12.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Option Care Health Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Option Care Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $980.82 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Option Care Health Inc. earnings to increase by 7.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.35% of Option Care Health Inc. shares while 85.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.62%. There are 85.80% institutions holding the Option Care Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million OPCH shares worth $681.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 16.51 million shares worth $524.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $147.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 4.71 million shares worth around $141.83 million.