NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.17 million NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $444.96M. NGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.52% off its 52-week high of $4.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 71.83% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 672.22K.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NGL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Instantly NGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.69 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 193.39%, with the 5-day performance at 13.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 28.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.68% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 206.03% over the past 6 months, a 866.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.15 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.5 billion and $2.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.71%. The 2023 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to increase by 255.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.01% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.60%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 19.72 million NGL shares worth $70.0 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.21% or 6.88 million shares worth $24.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. With 12.41 million shares estimated at $44.06 million under it, the former controlled 9.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held about 5.56% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million shares worth around $25.93 million.