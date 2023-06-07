Newmont Corporation Is Forecast To Drop -64.23% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 5.47 million Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $41.99 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.67B. NEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.3% off its 52-week high of $68.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.45, which suggests the last value was 10.81% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Analysts gave the Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NEM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Newmont Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.92 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.04%, with the 5-day performance at 3.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is -13.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEM’s forecast low is $42.68 with $68.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.73% over the past 6 months, a 30.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newmont Corporation will rise 22.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 159.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.06 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newmont Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.08 billion and $3.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Newmont Corporation earnings to decrease by -141.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.50% per year.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Newmont Corporation shares while 81.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.71%. There are 81.62% institutions holding the Newmont Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.96% of the shares, roughly 95.02 million NEM shares worth $4.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 70.14 million shares worth $3.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 29.46 million shares estimated at $1.44 billion under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 24.14 million shares worth around $1.14 billion.