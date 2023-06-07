Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.80 changing hands around $0.67 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.39B. NDAQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.76% off its 52-week high of $69.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.06, which suggests the last value was 16.85% up since then. When we look at Nasdaq Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NDAQ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nasdaq Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

Instantly NDAQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.02 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.78%, with the 5-day performance at 4.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is 5.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NDAQ’s forecast low is $53.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nasdaq Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.82% over the past 6 months, a 1.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nasdaq Inc. will fall -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $917.65 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Nasdaq Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $929.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $893 million and $885.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Nasdaq Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.38% per year.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 24. The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.86% of Nasdaq Inc. shares while 78.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.47%. There are 78.28% institutions holding the Nasdaq Inc. stock share, with Investor AB the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 58.18 million NDAQ shares worth $3.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 44.91 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.42 million shares estimated at $920.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 11.94 million shares worth around $732.64 million.