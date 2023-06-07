Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.27 changed hands at -$3.43 or -26.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. MOND’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.17% off its 52-week high of $16.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.74, which suggests the last value was 27.29% up since then. When we look at Mondee Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.58K.

Analysts gave the Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOND as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mondee Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) trade information

Instantly MOND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.20 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -26.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.76%, with the 5-day performance at -20.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) is -4.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOND’s forecast low is $12.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mondee Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.04% over the past 6 months, a 115.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mondee Holdings Inc. will rise 43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Mondee Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $64.88 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Mondee Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 82.50%.

MOND Dividends

Mondee Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 88.25% of Mondee Holdings Inc. shares while 12.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.11%. There are 12.82% institutions holding the Mondee Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million MOND shares worth $106.19 million.

TCW Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 1.49 million shares worth $16.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $2.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 46163.0 shares worth around $0.51 million.