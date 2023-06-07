Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.12. With the company’s per share price at $2.23 changed hands at $0.21 or 10.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.74M. MBOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.86% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 55.16% up since then. When we look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Analysts gave the Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MBOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microbot Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Instantly MBOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.33 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 10.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.91%, with the 5-day performance at 10.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is 100.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81010.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBOT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -258.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -258.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microbot Medical Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Microbot Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.00%.

MBOT Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.98% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares while 28.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.66%. There are 28.77% institutions holding the Microbot Medical Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.38% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million MBOT shares worth $1.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.34 million.