Let’s Jump Into The GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 23.79 million GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $82.93 changed hands at $2.44 or 3.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.64B. GEHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.91% off its 52-week high of $87.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.00, which suggests the last value was 36.09% up since then. When we look at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.18 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.05%, with the 5-day performance at 6.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 4.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.77 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.77 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.70%.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares while 56.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.01%. There are 56.98% institutions holding the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock share, with General Electric Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.87% of the shares, roughly 90.33 million GEHC shares worth $7.41 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 43.44 million shares worth $3.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 15.35 million shares estimated at $1.26 billion under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 11.49 million shares worth around $942.14 million.