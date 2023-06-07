Is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.59 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.96B. UGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.67% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 40.67% up since then. When we look at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended UGP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Instantly UGP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.30%, with the 5-day performance at 8.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is 8.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.39, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UGP’s forecast low is $2.79 with $4.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.65% over the past 6 months, a -3.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.68 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.51 billion and $6.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. earnings to increase by 90.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 3.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares while 4.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.00%. There are 4.00% institutions holding the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock share, with Bizma Investimentos Ltda the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 16.71 million UGP shares worth $45.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 5.43 million shares worth $14.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $4.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $2.3 million.