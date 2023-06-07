Is SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at $0.09 or 22.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.47M. SBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1082.61% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 65.22% up since then. When we look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.85K.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 22.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.63%, with the 5-day performance at 46.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is -32.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBIG’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -334.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.39% for it to hit the projected low.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SpringBig Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.47% over the past 6 months, a 76.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for SpringBig Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -158.00%.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.02% of SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares while 38.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.53%. There are 38.10% institutions holding the SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.79% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million SBIG shares worth $0.87 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.12 million shares worth $82925.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 23342.0 shares estimated at $19840.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.