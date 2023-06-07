Is LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.51 changing hands around $0.49 or 1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.63B. RAMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.5% off its 52-week high of $30.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.37, which suggests the last value was 39.75% up since then. When we look at LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.13K.

Analysts gave the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RAMP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) trade information

Instantly RAMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.80 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.83%, with the 5-day performance at 4.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is 7.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RAMP’s forecast low is $24.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.92% for it to hit the projected low.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.74% over the past 6 months, a 38.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. will rise 280.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146.94 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $150.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.24 million and $143.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.90%. The 2023 estimates are for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -277.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.50% per year.

RAMP Dividends

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares while 95.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.52%. There are 95.74% institutions holding the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.00% of the shares, roughly 11.29 million RAMP shares worth $247.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 7.2 million shares worth $157.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 5.04 million shares estimated at $119.15 million under it, the former controlled 7.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $50.76 million.