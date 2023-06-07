Is Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.06M. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -729.03% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 27.42% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6597 on Tuesday, 06/06/23 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.25%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -25.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 31.51 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,180.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.00%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.27% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 23.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.33%. There are 23.70% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 10.44 million HYZN shares worth $8.51 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 6.6 million shares worth $5.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $3.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $2.57 million.